Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO share allotment expected today; here is how to check status online

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

The agrochemical company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on December 8, which would be the 32nd listing of 2022

Agrochemical manufacturer Dharmaj Crop Guard is on December 5 expected to announce the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) which got a good response from investors in the previous week.

The Rs 251-crore initial public offering, which opened for bidding from November 28 to 30, was subscribed 35.49 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers, high networth individuals, and retail investors was subscribed 48.21 times, 52.29 times, and 21.53 times, respectively.

Investors have two options to check their share allotment status.

The first option is the portal of IPO registrar, here is how it works:

a) Select the company name as Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited-IPO in the dropdown menu

b) Select and enter either the permanent account number (PAN)  or the application number, or the DP Client ID