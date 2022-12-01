 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO closes | Check share allotment deets, listing date

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 01, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Dharmaj Crop Guard will debut on the country's leading stock exchanges on December 8.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard, the agrochemical company, received an encouraging response from the market participants as the overall issue was subscribed 35.49 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and high net worth individuals (HNIs) was subscribed 48.21 times and 52.29 times, respectively.

Now, investors keenly await share allotment and listing of shares.

The company will announce the IPO share allotment by December 5, the third working day after the closing of the public issue. The offer closed on November 30 after opening for subscription on November 28.

Investors can check their share allotment status either on the BSE website or the portal of the IPO registrar, by following just three easy steps.

BSE website

1) Select 'issue type - Equity', and 'issue name - Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd'