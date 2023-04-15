IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings win last-over thriller

Shahrukh Khan played a blinder of a knock under pressure to take Punjab Kings over the line in a last-over thriller. His unbeaten 23 of just 10 balls was a superb innings that complemented Sikander Raza's maiden half century (57 of 41) as PBKS come out on top in a tough chase.
And Punjab Kings come out on top!
Shahrukh Khan takes PBKS over the line with some clinical finishing.
Double!
Shahrukh takes 2 and retains the strike. Bishnoi the bowler is not happy.
153/8 after 19 Overs
Rabada negotiates the last ball for no run. Shahrukh will be on strike in the last over as PBKS need 7 to win. Will they do it?
WICKET! 153/8 after 18.5 Overs
Brar loses his wicket the next ball, caught behind by Pooran. Brar makes room once agian but Wood pulls back the length a bit, and get the outside edge. How many more twists can we have in this game?
FOUR! 153/7 after 18.4 overs
Harpreet Brar makes room for himself and drives Wood's overpitched delivery past mid off for a crucial Boundary.
SIX!
Shahrukh top edges a six behind the wicketkeeper. Mark Wood's pace helped the ball easily past the boundary rope.
140/7 after 18 Overs
Just 3 runs in this over, a brilliant one from Ravi Bishnoi. Punjab needs 20 runs from the last 2 overs, can they do it?
WICKET!
Bishnoi gets the big fish Sikander Raza! This could be the turning point of the game.
The Zimbabwean had been a bit frustrated with a couple of dot balls, and he succumbed to the pressure. He sweeps Bishnoi to deep backward square leg and Stoinis completes the easiest of catches. Raza is out for a well-made 57 (41).
137/ after 17 Overs
Raza blasts Avesh Khan for a boundary over cover region in the last ball of the over. 9 runs came off the over.
SIKANDER SURVIVES
Raza survives a very close run out while taking a 2. Raza dived full length to just about make his ground as his bat was millimetres inside the crease when Nicholas Pooran took the stumps out.
SIX! 128/6 after 16 Overs
Shahrukh Khan comes into the crease and gets off the mark by hitting Mark Wood for a big six over long on. 32 needed of the last 4 overs.
WICKET! 122/6 after 15.5 Overs
SENSATIONAL catch from LSG skipper KL Rahul to dismiss Jitesh Sharma. The batter hit an uppish drive towards mid off, where Rahul was positioned, and the LSG skipper dived full length to his left to pouch a superb catch.
FIFTY! Sikdander Raza
The Zimbabwean reaches his maiden IPL half century of 34 ballsand is leading the chase brilliantly.
115/5 after 15 Overs
Just 7 runs and a wicket from Bishnoi's first over. Punjab need 45 runs from the last 5 overs
WICKET! 112/ after 14.3 Overs
Sam Curran is hold out at long off as Ravi Bishnoi strikes in his very first over. Good comeback from the leg spinner after Curran smacked him four a boundary over extra cover justthe previous ball.
108/4 after 14 Overs
9 of this Gowtham over as Raza hits another boundary. The Zimbabwean is upping the ante for Punjab Kings, who look a lot more comfortable now in the chase.
99/4 after 13 Overs
17 runs from this over, the most expensive of this match. Punjab needs more of this in the last seven as they still need 61 runs to win the game.
Double SIX and a Four!
Raza gets two sixes, off Krunal Pandya, but only by a cat's whisker! The Zimbabwean's slogs over Cow Corner only just clear Yudhvir Singh, who makes contact with the ball but cannot stop it from going over. The third ball goes for a four in the same region, and again Singh gets close to it. But this time, the balls bounces just short of the advertising toblerones.
82/4 after 12 Overs
Brilliant over from Gowtham, concedes only 7 including the six from Raza.
Raza goes big!
Sikander Raza relives a bit of pressure by going downtown to K Gowtham and easily clears the long off fielder. He needs to keep going now
WICKET! 75/4 after 11 Overs
Harpreet Bhatiaswipes Krunal Pandya towards deep backward square leg and finds the fielder, who takes a good low catch.
61/3 after 9 Overs
Strategic time out now with the game evenly poised. Although, LSG would be reasonably happy with their bowling performance, having picked up 3 of Punjab's top batters. The batting side needs 99 runs from 11 overs.
48/3 after 7 Overs
Outstanding over from Avesh Khan as he concedes only 3 runs.
WICKET! 45/3 after 6 Overs
Short is gone as Gowtham has the last laugh! Short wanted to go above mid off but for some reason held himself back. His half-hearted shot goes straight to Marcus Stoinis at mid off.
BIG SIX!
Matt Short is looking in sublime touch. K Gowtham puts it in the arc and Short hits it out of the park. A Maximum over long on, just near the side screen.
37/2 after 5 Overs
After conceding 2 boundaries in the first two balls, Yudhvir pulls it back well and concedes only 1 run in the remaining 4 balls.
FOUR MORE!
Short gets more short stuff from Yudhvir, and this time he dispatches it past point.
FOUR! 32/2 after 4.1 Overs
Another short ball to Short, and Short dispatches it for a four at mid wicket.
23/2 after 3 Overs
Yudhvir gets a big breakthrough in the third over but it did go for 10 runs.
WICKET! 17/2 after 2.2 Overs
After heaving the first ball for a boundary over midwicket,Prabhsimran Singh's off stump is distubred as YudhvirSingh gets his revenge.
Short lays into Khan! 13/1 after 2 Overs
The Aussie right handed batter hit Khan for 3 Boundaries in the over as Punjab Kings take off after the false start in the first over.
FOUR! 5/1 after 1.1 Overs
Matt Short pulls a short ball (no pun intended) to the mid wicket boundary for a four. A long hop from Avesh Khan duly dispatched.
WICKET! 0/1 after 0.2 Overs
LSG draw first blood as Taide is caught at third man by Avesh Khan. Taide tried to hoik a back of a length ball outside off stump towards the leg side but caught a thick edge that carried to third man. Khan made no mistake with the catch.
PBKS begin chase
PRabhsimran Singh and AtharvaTaide open the innings, Yudhvir opens the bowling for LSG
159/8 after 20 Overs
LSG complete their innings with the final over from Sam Curran going only for 7 runs while he picked up 2 wickets. Punjab Kings would be the happier team going to the innings break.
WICKET! 154/8 after 19.4 Overs
Curran strikes again as Shahrukh takes another catch. The TN batsman with nimble footwork once again at long on.Yudhvir Singh is out first ball after swatting a back of a length ball for a Maximum. Unfortunately, it falls just a bit short as Shahrukh Khan juggles the ball a couple of times before compelting the catch.
WICKET! 154/7 after 19.3 Overs
Another one bites the dust. Sam Curran's clever slower ball foxes K Gowtham for 1. Sikander Raza picks the easiest of catches at long off.
152/6 after 19 Overs
Sam Curran to bowl the final over of the first innings.
WICKET! 150/6 after 18.4 Overs
KL Rahul departs for a well-made 74 (56). A slower ball from Arshdeep outside off stump forces Rahul to check his shot, which balloons to long on. The fielder makes no mistake.
WICKET! 142/5 after 17.5 Overs
Stoinis's faint tickle off his glove down the leg side off Sam Curran signals the end of the Aussie's innings. Originally given not out, Curran reviewed the decision based on his gut instinct. And he was right, as the snicko showed a spike as the ball went past the glove. Great awareness from the Punjab Kings skipper!
138/4 after 17 Overs
How close can Stoinis and KL Rahul take LSG to the 200-mark? Only 3 overs left
Relive Krunal Pandya's dismissal
SIX!
KL Rahul goes big this time, cutting Rabada for a six over backward point.
Stoinis goes big!
The burly Aussie all-rounder hits Deepak Chahar for consecutive SIXES! First straight past the bowler, the second way over Cow Corner and into the crowd.
DUCK OUT for Pooran
Nicholas Pooran c Shahrukh Khan b Rabada. 111/4 (14.3)
WICKET!
Rabada to Krunal, OUT.Krunal Pandya c Shahrukh Khan b Rabada.11/3 (14.2). KL Rahul stands tall with his first 50 this season
KL Rahul fastest to score 4000 runs.
KL Rahul has become the fastest batsman to score 4000 runs in IPL. He crossed the mark when he reached the score of 30 against PBKS. Rahul achieved the mark in 105th innings surpassing Chris Gayle (112 innings)
Two boundaries in over 10
LSG picking up pace after losing two wickets. 78 for no loss
End of over 9
Score stands at64/2
WICKET #2
Raza to Hooda,OUT.Deepak Hooda lbw b Sikandar Raza.KH Pandya steps up to partner with KL Rahul.