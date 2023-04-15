IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings win last-over thriller

April 15, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST

Double SIX and a Four!



Raza gets two sixes, off Krunal Pandya, but only by a cat's whisker! The Zimbabwean's slogs over Cow Corner only just clear Yudhvir Singh, who makes contact with the ball but cannot stop it from going over. The third ball goes for a four in the same region, and again Singh gets close to it. But this time, the balls bounces just short of the advertising toblerones.