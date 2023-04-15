 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings win last-over thriller

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Apr 15, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan played a blinder of a knock under pressure to take Punjab Kings over the line in a last-over thriller. His unbeaten 23 of just 10 balls was a superb innings that complemented Sikander Raza's maiden half century (57 of 41) as PBKS come out on top in a tough chase.

April 15, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

And Punjab Kings come out on top!


Shahrukh Khan takes PBKS over the line with some clinical finishing.

April 15, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Double!


Shahrukh takes 2 and retains the strike. Bishnoi the bowler is not happy.

April 15, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST

153/8 after 19 Overs


Rabada negotiates the last ball for no run. Shahrukh will be on strike in the last over as PBKS need 7 to win. Will they do it?

April 15, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

WICKET! 153/8 after 18.5 Overs


Brar loses his wicket the next ball, caught behind by Pooran. Brar makes room once agian but Wood pulls back the length a bit, and get the outside edge. How many more twists can we have in this game?

April 15, 2023 / 11:24 PM IST

FOUR! 153/7 after 18.4 overs


Harpreet Brar makes room for himself and drives Wood's overpitched delivery past mid off for a crucial Boundary.

April 15, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST

SIX! 


Shahrukh top edges a six behind the wicketkeeper. Mark Wood's pace helped the ball easily past the boundary rope.

April 15, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

140/7 after 18 Overs


Just 3 runs in this over, a brilliant one from Ravi Bishnoi. Punjab needs 20 runs from the last 2 overs, can they do it?

April 15, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST

WICKET!


Bishnoi gets the big fish Sikander Raza! This could be the turning point of the game.

The Zimbabwean had been a bit frustrated with a couple of dot balls, and he succumbed to the pressure. He sweeps Bishnoi to deep backward square leg and Stoinis completes the easiest of catches. Raza is out for a well-made 57 (41).

April 15, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST

137/ after 17 Overs


Raza blasts Avesh Khan for a boundary over cover region in the last ball of the over. 9 runs came off the over.

April 15, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

SIKANDER SURVIVES


Raza survives a very close run out while taking a 2. Raza dived full length to just about make his ground as his bat was millimetres inside the crease when Nicholas Pooran took the stumps out.