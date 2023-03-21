 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inside IIT Madras: Meet the professor who is cofounder of 6 deep-tech startups

Aihik Sur
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy is one of almost 100 faculty members of IIT Madras who is involved in entrepreneurship and startups.

Professor Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy

Clad in a plain, striped shirt and tailored trousers with a tilak on his forehead, it was easy to miss Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy as he sipped filter coffee at the canteen of IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai on a spring afternoon.

In a place where hundreds of entrepreneurs, researchers and scientists operate, this Indian Institute of Technology Madras professor blended right in while sitting in the canteen, fiddling on an un-smartphone reminiscent of the early 2000s.

However, little do people around him know that Chakravarthy is also a cofounder in at least six IIT Madras-incubated deep-tech startups – ePlane, an electric plane startup aiming to make air travel easier; space tech startups Agnikul Cosmos (which is gearing up to launch its first rocket) and GalaxEye; micro gas turbine maker Aerostrovilos Energy; TuTr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup dedicated to creating hyperloop technologies, and X2Fuels, a company working on thermochemical technologies. He is also involved in the development of two more startups.

