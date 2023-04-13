 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys posts disappointing set of numbers in Q4FY23, sees deferrals and rampdowns

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST

Infosys also saw a one-time impact on revenue, according to the company's leadership.

While Infosys had affirmed a revenue growth guidance in constant currency at 16-16.5 percent at the end of last quarter, it posted a full year revenue growth of 15.4 percent

Infosys posted a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter, with the impact of the current stress on IT and challenging macroeconomic climate coming through in the company’s numbers -- missing not just estimates but also its own guidance on revenue growth for the year.

While the IT major had affirmed a revenue growth guidance in constant currency at 16-16.5 percent at the end of last quarter, it posted a full-year revenue growth of 15.4 percent. Sequentially, revenue for the quarter declined 2.2 percent in reported terms, and fell 3.2 percent in constant currency terms, coming in at $4,554 million.

Infosys also had a one-time impact on revenue, according to the leadership. “During the quarter we saw unplanned project rampdowns in some of our clients and delays in decision making which resulted in lower volumes. In addition, we had some one-time revenue impact,” Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said.

