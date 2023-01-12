 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys appoints Govind Iyer as independent director

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

The appointment is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys board, and is "for a period of five years", subject to the approval of shareholders.

Govind Iyer's tenure as Infosys' independent director begins from January 13. (Image: Infosys/press release)

IT major Infosys has approved the appointment of Govind Vaidiram Iyer as an additional and independent director of the company, in effect from January 12, 2023, a regulatory filing stated.

The appointment is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys board, and is "for a period of five years", subject to the approval of shareholders, the company informed the stock exchanges.

“We are delighted to welcome Govind to the board of Infosys. He is a globally respected corporate leader and his deep and diverse experience
in the areas of advisory services and philanthropy will be of great value to us," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, lead independent director and chairperson of the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Iyer, an industry veteran, retired as a partner from Egon Zehnder, a global leadership advisory firm. Prior to joining Egon, he worked at Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Heinz.

Iyer has also served on the advisory board of Asian Venture Philanthropy Network, and is a founding board member and chairperson of Social Venture Partners in India.