Industry body clarifies what happens when crypto derivatives crash

Reuters
Jan 26, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) published guidance for trading digital asset derivatives to clarify what happens when things go wrong in an underlying market, such as the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

An industry body set out a global framework on Thursday for trading derivatives linked to cryptoassets to avoid FTX-style collapses sowing confusion over ownership.

While most of the recent problems have occurred in the spot cryptocurrency market, many of the legal uncertainties could affect digital asset derivatives too.

ISDA already oversees the 'master agreement' or template used by banks to trade trillions of dollars in derivatives globally.