IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers commends employees for improving on time performance

The chief executive officer of IndiGo airlines Pieter Elbers commended his employees for improving the airline's on-time performance in November.

"Thank You, ‘Bahut Dhanyavaad’, for the Christmas gift you gave to our customers and ourselves ..#1 OTP! This week, DGCA published the November OTP numbers showing that IndiGo is back to being the leading OTP airline," Elbers said in a letter to IndiGo's employees on December 21.

The IndiGo chief's comments come after Air India had beaten IndiGo for the third consecutive month as India's top "on-time" airline till October.

IndiGo had on-time performance (OTP) as one of its branding strategies but had not been at the top of the OTP charts for the last six months.

After Air India – traditionally a poor performer – started leading in terms of punctuality in August, September, and October, the focus shifted to IndiGo.

IndiGo’s management in the past few months made some drastic changes on flight management aimed at improving on-time performance.

In a significant departure from existing protocol, the airline asked its cabin crew to close aircraft doors as soon as the last passenger is on board and even before the last passenger has settled in. The airline had also asked its pilots to reach airports 75 minutes before the scheduled departures of their flights and to be inside the aircraft 35 minutes before so that all procedures can be completed at least 15 minutes before the intended take off. Elbers in his letter also said that in 2023 the airline will continue our work around the 3 pillars - Reassure, Develop and Create. "The new frontiers are being achieved not only by new destinations but also by digital initiatives such as the use of RIFD technology for life vests and the e-logbook for pilots," Elbers said. Earlier today, a video started making round on social media from a December 16 IndiGo flight showed a passenger calling a cabin crew member his “servant" amidst a high-pitched argument. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that it will look into the incident and IndiGo also said that an investigation has been launched. “The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure you that customers‘ comfort has always been our top priority. We are committed to providing the best experience at all times," IndiGo’s spokesperson said on the incident.

Moneycontrol News

