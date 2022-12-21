 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers commends employees for improving on time performance

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST

The IndiGo chief's comments come after Air India had beaten IndiGo for the third consecutive month as India's top "on-time" airline till October.

An IndiGo aircraft.

The chief executive officer of IndiGo airlines Pieter Elbers commended his employees for improving the airline's on-time performance in November.

"Thank You, ‘Bahut Dhanyavaad’, for the Christmas gift you gave to our customers and ourselves ..#1 OTP! This week, DGCA published the November OTP numbers showing that IndiGo is back to being the leading OTP airline," Elbers said in a letter to IndiGo's employees on December 21.

IndiGo had on-time performance (OTP) as one of its branding strategies but had not been at the top of the OTP charts for the last six months.

After Air India – traditionally a poor performer – started leading in terms of punctuality in August, September, and October, the focus shifted to IndiGo.

IndiGo’s management in the past few months made some drastic changes on flight management aimed at improving on-time performance.