India’s growing economic, digital clout makes it a target of cyber attacks, says CloudSek’s Rahul Sasi

Darlington Jose Hector
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

The number of ‘hacktivist’ groups has gone up in recent years and so have cyber attacks on government agencies, says the co-founder and CEO of the cyber-security firm

Rahul Sasi, co-founder and CEO of cyber-security firm CloudSek, says big companies in India will increase their security budgets in 2023 while also pushing partners and vendors to invest more to guard against cyber attacks.

CloudSek, whose investors include Exfinity Venture Partners, MassMutual Ventures, Omidyar Network India and Kunal Shah-promoted QED Innovation Labs, recently released a report that said the number of cyber attacks on government agencies was up 95 percent year-on-year globally.

While the rapid pace of digitilisation and its large population makes the country more vulnerable to cyber attacks, India may also be targeted due to its growing economic clout, Sasi tells Moneycontrol in an interview. Edited excerpts:

With companies adopting hybrid work, do you think they need to remodel their data security systems?

As more companies adopt hybrid working models, remodelling their data security systems will likely become more important.

With employees working from different locations and potentially using various devices to access company resources, businesses must have secure and reliable systems in place to protect their data.