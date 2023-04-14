 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's first 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru: How the technology will impact construction and affordability

Souptik Datta
Apr 14, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

The technology holds potential to minimise delays in project execution by cutting construction time by 30 percent, but affordability remains a challenge.

Design for the completed structure of India's first 3D printed post office.

Next to a hospital in Bengaluru’s Cambridge Layout, a tarpaulin-enclosed construction site lies in a row of street-side stores.

Inside, several construction workers huddle in a corner as a robotic arm glides through the air 3D, concrete-printing India's first post office.

Being built by Larsen and Toubro, the 1,100 square feet structure is being 3D-printed for Rs 23 lakh over 45 days.

The technology caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who share a tweet by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the railway minister, and wrote: "Good to see new avenues of technology being harnessed for this purpose."

About two years ago, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated India's first 3D-printed house, constructed on the campus of the Indian Institute of Ttechnology (IIT) Madras by Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions.