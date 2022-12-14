 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Railways may place mega order for 50,000 wagons in budget

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 14, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

Last year, the government said it plans to purchase 90,000 wagons to transport coal, cement and food grains.

The Central government may announce in the upcoming budget a mega order for 50,000 wagons to be supplied by 2027-28, people aware of the plan said. The order is likely to be valued at Rs 21,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore, experts said.

“The Indian Railways would like to procure as many wagons as the market can offer over the next few years. These steps are being taken to increase the railways’ market share in transporting cargo to 50 percent by 2030,” said a railway ministry official who did not wish to be identified.

The share of the railways in India’s cargo market is 27 percent, second to about 60 percent for roadways.

The new order, along with the mega tender announced last year, will benefit wagon manufacturers, according to the official. The government will award longer-term contracts to facilitate investment in wagon manufacturing and increase their production capacity by 25 percent, the official said.

Titagarh Wagons, Texmaco Rail, Hindustan Engineering Industries, Commercial Engineer, and Oriental Foundry were the five companies that were awarded contracts worth Rs 23,500 crore to supply 60,000 wagons to the Indian Railways by 2025-26.

Emails sent to the ministry of railways on the wagon-purchase plan were not answered.