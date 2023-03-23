 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian benchmark bond yield eases, tracking Treasuries, as traders take comfort from US Fed action

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 23, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

The 10-year benchmark bond opened trading at a yield of 7.3211 percent against the previous day’s close of 7.35 percent.

Money market dealers also said the yield on bonds also eased tracking US Treasury yields.

Indian bond yields eased, tracking US Treasuries, in a development traders attributed to comfort in the market that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate-tightening cycle.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark, 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2032 opened at 7.3211 percent, against the previous trading session’s close of 7.35 percent close on March 21, after the US central bank increased its benchmark rate by 25 basis points.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Bond prices and yields move in the opposite direction.

At 1:30 pm, the benchmark bond yield was 7.3405 percent, higher than the opening level, as traders booked profits, bond dealers said.