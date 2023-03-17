 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian banking system continues to be resilient and stable, says RBI governor

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

RBI Governor was delivering speech at 17th K P Hormis Commemorative Lecture, organised by Federal Bank.

“The way Indian banking system has evolved and way it is positioned now, it will remain resilient and stable,” Das said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 17 said the Indian banking system will continue to remain resilient and stable.

This was said against the backdrop of stress in the US baking system in the last one week.

He further added that the central bank has taken various steps to ensure proper functioning of banking system.

“The way Indian banking system has evolved and way it is positioned now, it will remain resilient and stable,” Das said.