India will be self-sufficient in urea by 2025, there will be no need for imports: Fertilizer Secretary Arun Singhal

Lakshman Roy
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

There will be no shortage of fertilizers in the next season, and the stock is more than needed, the fertilizer secretary said.

By 2025, the production capacity of urea in the country is expected tol be 297 lakh MT, Singhal said (Representative image)

In an exclusive interview with CNBC Awaaz's Lakshman Roy, Fertilizer Secretary Arun Singhal said there will be no shortage of fertilizers in the next season.

Here are the edited excerpts from the conversation:

Gas prices have come down after the new domestic natural gas pricing formula. Gas accounts for about 80 to 90 percent of the cost of urea production. So after this decision of the cabinet, how much will the cost of fertilizer be reduced? And will the government give the benefit of this reduced price to the farmers or use it to reduce the subsidy?

You are right. 80 to 85 percent of the cost of urea is the cost of gas. Domestic natural gas accounts for 10 percent. After the decision of the cabinet, the prices of domestic gas for the fertilizer sector will be reduced.