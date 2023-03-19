 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Post turbocharges small businesses’ export game in UP

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Meant for commercial exports by MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), the Dak Niryat Kendras (DNK) service has boosted the earnings of small businesses, including the ones operating under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Dak Niryat Kendras (DNK) set up by India Post in major cities across Uttar Pradesh are helping small businesses to export their products to markets abroad, helping them save money, and also obviating the need for middlemen.

As of now, the facility is being provided by the India post in nine cities — Lucknow, Varanasi, Pilibhit, Allahabad, Noida, Saharanpur, Nagina, Mahoba, and Ghazipur.

The DNK in Prayagraj and Varanasi — both located in economically backward Eastern Uttar Pradesh — have also received favourable response from local businesses.