Increase in benchmark lending rate will push up loan EMIs, reduce home affordability

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 07, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST

Potential homebuyers may opt to rent a home if loan costs exceed their budget

The Reserve Bank of India’s fifth increase in interest rates since May 2022, which now brings the home loan rates at pre-Covid levels, will push up mortgage rates, impact monthly instalments payable by homebuyers, and reduce home affordability, real estate experts said.

Other experts said the trajectory of rising interest rates may give the rental market a fillip if potential homebuyers find that purchasing a house is beyond their budget.

The RBI increased the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent on December 7 in a bid to tame inflation, which has remained above its tolerance level for 11 months.

The benchmark rate has gone up 225 basis points since May. This latest hike comes after a 40 bps increase in May and a 50 bps hike each in June, August and September.

“The RBI has been extremely judicious in their decision to raise the repo rate by 35 bps as against the previous revisions, which were much sharper,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman of Knight Frank India, a property consultant. “Since the rate hike cycle in May 2022, home loan products have become more expensive by around 150 bps, before today’s hike.”

Reduced affordability