TCS incoming CEO Krithivasan on reorg: No hurry to change, will make tweaks as required

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST

"This structure was put in place after all the internal discussion so there is no rush to do anything,” CEO designate K Krithivasan told analysts.

K Krithivasan, who will take over as CEO of Tata Consultancy Services on June 1, has told analysts that there will be no rush to make changes to the company's structure.

He explained that the current structure was put in place after a lot of internal deliberations and that any tweaks required would be made after meeting with customers and associates.

The company's current structure, which was unveiled last April under outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, divided clients into four different business groups based on the stage of their journey with the company, rather than verticals. Gopinathan and Krithivasan will be meeting with clients over the next six to eight weeks.

Sources previously told Moneycontrol that not all senior leadership members were satisfied with TCS' restructuring. K Krithivasan, who was previously the global head for the BFSI vertical and will become the new CEO, reportedly kept his department out of the restructuring.