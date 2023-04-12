TCS incoming CEO Krithivasan on reorg: No hurry to change, will make tweaks as required

K Krithivasan, who will take over as CEO of Tata Consultancy Services on June 1, has told analysts that there will be no rush to make changes to the company's structure.

He explained that the current structure was put in place after a lot of internal deliberations and that any tweaks required would be made after meeting with customers and associates.

The company's current structure, which was unveiled last April under outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, divided clients into four different business groups based on the stage of their journey with the company, rather than verticals. Gopinathan and Krithivasan will be meeting with clients over the next six to eight weeks.

Sources previously told Moneycontrol that not all senior leadership members were satisfied with TCS' restructuring. K Krithivasan, who was previously the global head for the BFSI vertical and will become the new CEO, reportedly kept his department out of the restructuring.

Prior to his promotion, Krithivasan was responsible for the largest vertical of TCS, which generates 35-40% of the company's revenue. In his new role, he will focus on becoming familiar with the non-BFSI side of the business. Krithivasan had previously stated that he did not plan on making any immediate organizational or structural changes to the company.

Oil jumps on lower-than-expected US inflation data “We (Rajesh Gopinathan and Krithivasan) have enjoyed every moment in this organization. It's a continuum. It's not that as every CEO changes, we come up with a new strategy or new set of priorities. We have a core set of beliefs and values. We're focusing on employees, focusing on our customers is the most important engine that drives our growth. We always try to be close to our customers,” he had said. TCS' outgoing CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan, will continue to assist with the transition until September 15, while K Krithivasan takes over on June 1. Gopinathan explained that during the first half of the transition period, he will be primary and Krithivasan will be shadow, and vice versa in the second half. He emphasised that the transition will be done diligently, although he doesn't expect it to be overly complicated. Gopinathan and Krithivasan have planned to travel over the next six to eight weeks to meet with customers and field teams, after which they will execute on their plans.

Haripriya Suresh