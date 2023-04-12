 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'In my interactions with clients over last quarter, conversation starts and stops with ChatGPT’: TCS COO NG Subramaniam

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST

Subramaniam said TCS will have a centre of excellence around generative AI

The macroeconomic climate has led to Tata Consultancy Services taking a pessimistic tone, but clients of the company are captivated with generative AI, says the company’s Chief Operating Officer NG Subramaniam. According to him, clients are questioning how they are integrating software like ChatGPT into their offerings, or if they have plans to do so.

"In my interactions with all these clients over the last quarter, the conversation starts and stops with ChatGPT. Everybody talks about ChatGPT and what it's going to do. It’s very clear that innovation is surpassing productivity. That kind of theme is what is spanning out in all these deal wins that we have, it's a huge amount of focus on cloud data. At the same time, you know, machine learning is a very, very important area of focus for people,” he said while addressing journalists after the company announced its results for Q4FY23.

For now, the focus of TCS will be on how they apply aspects like machine learning and deep learning to the data and “raise the bar” for their delivery capabilities.

The company is also running pilots, and plans to have a centre of excellence around the technology.