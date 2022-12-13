 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IL&FS resolves debt of Rs 56,943 crore, reduces number of entities to 101

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST

The debt-ridden firm informed about the progress made in the ongoing resolution process till September 30, 2022, in an affidavit filed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Infrastructure finance firm IL&FS said it has resolved its debt of up to Rs 56,943 crore by September 30, 2022, through monetisation of various assets and reduced the number of entities to 101 from 302.

"Estimated debt resolution as on date" was Rs 55,612 crore, and another Rs 1,331 crore debt was fully served by its green entities, which are profitable, said Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

Moreover, "entities in the respondent no 1 (IL&FS) has reduced to 101 from 302", which includes 88 domestic entities and 13 offshore entities, said the affidavit filed by its Managing Director Nand Kishore.

At the time of crisis, the number of domestic entities was 169 and 133 offshore entities.

IL&FS, which defaulted on its loan repayment for the first time in September 2018, had to pay back its lenders over Rs 90,000 crore at that time.