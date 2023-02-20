 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIT Placements: The dismal reality behind the glitz of the multi-crore-salary headlines

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Engineering students, except for those in the computer science stream, are not able to secure placements in their core areas with competitive salaries. That leads many to opt for non-core companies.

Non-core recruiters often pitch wide exposure, competitive pay and challenging opportunities as key benefits, which conform with students’ preferences, according to a 2023 paper by researchers at IIT Bombay. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Getting admission into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the prestigious central government-owned chain of engineering institutes, is a dream for students seeking fat salary packages. Data shows, however, that those dreams often land with a dull thud in the face of reality, especially for civil engineers.

Except for those with a computer science background, engineering students are not able to secure placements in their core areas with competitive salaries. This leads many to opt for companies in areas that are different from their field of study.

Typically, placements are categorised as core and non-core. If a mechanical engineer secures a placement in a manufacturing and engineering company such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) or automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), it is considered a core placement.

However, if the same person opts for a Data Analytics role in, say, consulting firm JPMorgan, with a hefty package, it is a non-core placement.