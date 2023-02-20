IIT Placements: The dismal reality behind the glitz of the multi-crore-salary headlines

Getting admission into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the prestigious central government-owned chain of engineering institutes, is a dream for students seeking fat salary packages. Data shows, however, that those dreams often land with a dull thud in the face of reality, especially for civil engineers.

Except for those with a computer science background, engineering students are not able to secure placements in their core areas with competitive salaries. This leads many to opt for companies in areas that are different from their field of study.

Typically, placements are categorised as core and non-core. If a mechanical engineer secures a placement in a manufacturing and engineering company such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) or automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), it is considered a core placement.

However, if the same person opts for a Data Analytics role in, say, consulting firm JPMorgan, with a hefty package, it is a non-core placement.

Declining placements for non-computer science students Moneycontrol accessed answers to an RTI request filed in all 23 IITs. Of the 10 IITs for which data is available, 23 percent of India's top students were not able to secure placements despite the IIT tag.

Abhishek Sahu covers HR and Careers at Moneycontrol.