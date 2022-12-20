IIT Kanpur gets highest package of Rs 1.9 crore in phase 1 placement

A Rs 1.9 crore package was the highest domestic salary offered in the first phase of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur’s placement season this year, the institute said.

Comparatively, the highest domestic package received in the first phase of the placement season last year was Rs 1.2 crore and the highest international package was $287,550 (Rs 2.38 crore).

About 250 companies, including over 35 startups, participated in the phase 1 campus hiring and offered 1,200 jobs. More than 60 companies extended 208 pre-placement offers, which was 33 percent higher than last year’s offers.

The first phase of campus hiring for the graduating batch of 2022-23 started on December 1 and ended two weeks later. At the close, 1,128 students accepted job offers, including 208 pre-placement offers, the institute said in a statement.

“Phase 1 has surely bolstered the confidence of the students,” said Raju Kumar Gupta, chairman of the students’ placement office at IIT Kanpur. “An appreciable number of offers came from various core industries and startups.”

There were 74 international offers, a jump of 57 percent from the level last year. In all, 33 offers above Rs 1 crore were received from international and national organisations, the institute said. To date, 24 percent of the offers made at IIT Kanpur were from core industries. Based on the number of students hired, the top recruiters this season at IIT Kanpur included Rakuten Mobile, American Express, PwC, Intel, Microsoft India, Qualcomm, EXL, Oracle India, SAP Labs, CapitalOne, JPMorgan & Chase, Reliance Industries, Sprinklr, Texas Instruments, Axis Bank, Eaton, HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover India, Jio Platforms, Walmart Global Tech India, Wells Fargo, Airbus Group India, ICICI Lombard GIC, and Larsen & Toubro. “As we continue to take leaps in enriching the R&D ecosystem of the institute, we’re witnessing good growth in job domains offered to our students as well,” said Abhay Karandikar, director of IIT Kanpur. “I congratulate the students who are placed in phase 1 and am quite hopeful that we’d witness the same enthusiasm in the second phase.” Phase 2 of the campus placement is scheduled to start in mid-January.

