IIT Delhi receives highest-ever number of job offers till December 15

IIT Delhi students have received over 1300 job offers, with over 1150 students being uniquely selected. 1300-plus job offers include more than 260 pre-placement offers. This is the highest-ever number of job offers received on campus up to December 15, the institute said in a statement.

While the number of offers as well as the number of unique selections is at a record high, there has been over a 10 percent increase in the number of unique selections during this period over last year. Even PPOs this year were the highest ever received, it added.

Over 30 international offers were received by students from around 15 international organisations offering over 20 job profiles across geographies spanning Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This includes six international pre-placement offers as well.

Most students have opted for jobs in their technical core. IT and Analytics are core to some departments like Computer Science, Mathematics and Computing etc.; many companies registering under the ‘Finance’ track are recruiting for Fintech roles. Further, students from management studies opted for roles in ‘Management’.

More than 500 organisations across sectors offering 1000-plus job profiles have registered as of now to hire IIT Delhi students. Many students would be eligible to reappear for placements as per campus rules.

Dr Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi said, “We wish to thank and acknowledge all participating recruiting organisations for reposing their faith in our students. We welcomed recruiters hiring across domains. Companies from the Core Sector and Analytics domains have recruited in larger numbers this year. We look forward to this positive hiring trend continuing for the rest of the season”.

10 students have opted for the deferred placement facility of the institute. The deferred placement facility is available to those students who wish to set up a startup post their graduation. The students choosing the deferred placement option can avail of placement services once within 2 years after availing of this option, i.e. up to 2024 - 25 for the current set.

The placement season goes on up to the end of May.