IIFL Finance raises $100 mn from Export Development Canada, Deutsche Bank

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:45 PM IST

Non-banking financial company IIFL Finance on Thursday said it has secured USD 100 million (about Rs 819 crore) in long-term funding from Export Development Canada and Deutsche Bank.

The Fairfax-backed company said it has received USD 50 million each from Export Development Canada and Deutsche Bank, and this round is the second investment by the Canadian institution, which had invested USD 100 million in 2019.

The deal was structured by Deutsche Bank as the lead arranger, book runner and co-financier.

IIFL Finance, which had raised USD 400 million through its maiden dollar bond issue in February 2020, said the money will be used to pre-pay existing higher cost debt, which will help it save significantly on its borrowing costs.