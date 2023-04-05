 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We need to chart our own destiny: PhonePe's Sameer Nigam on ecommerce foray, competing with Flipkart

Chandra R Srikanth & Haripriya Suresh & Nikhil Patwardhan
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

On the sidelines of the launch of Pincode, PhonePe co-founder Sameer Nigam talks about the e-commerce foray, plans with lending, why the acquisition of ZestMoney and more.

PhonePe cofounder and CEO Sameer Nigam

PhonePe forayed into hyperlocal e-commerce on April 4 with a new app called Pincode, which is a part of the Open National Digital Commerce Network. However, this marks one of PhonePe’s several forays in the recent past. Sitting down for an interview on the sidelines of the launch of Pincode, PhonePe co-founder Sameer Nigam talks about this recent foray, the company’s plans with lending and why the acquisition of ZestMoney fell through. Edited excerpts:

How does Pincode play into the larger PhonePe scheme of things? How much are you investing in this new app?

In terms of how it plays out and the reasons for getting in right, we've been working with 35-36 million offline merchants over the last five-odd years and especially during COVID, we saw them come out in real solidarity during all the lockdowns, in terms of making sure all our lives run smoothly. When the market started turning again and everyone was back in the digital-connected world and travelling again, that number went back towards online in certain categories. The overwhelming feedback that we got from our partners was, ‘Do you have any way to help us grow in this new order?’ I think ONDC (Open National Digital Commerce Network, a not-for-profit company promoted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade with a focus on developing open e-commerce and which is seen as an alternative to Amazon and Flipkart) for us is the right way in which a company like us can get involved. We're never going to try and compete with Flipkart or Amazon in terms of supply chain logistics. Been there, done that, loved it, but don't want to ever do it again. We are a different company today. Pan-India e-commerce facilitation, marketplaces, that is not where we're at. We want to take all these offline shops live with the least amount of effort and focus on the consumer experience. I think we understand that part well.

So in a model where logistics is somebody else's headache, the seller platform is working with them, accounting, inventory, digitisation, all is coming on a platter, I can focus on what I believe we understand best, which is the experience of shopping. There's a login with PhonePe when you try the app, you log in with PhonePe, it imports your addresses which are already there. You don't have to keep repeating information. For payments, the PhonePe app is integrated.