ICICI Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 31.7% YoY to Rs. 9,240.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs. 9,240.9 crore up 31.7% year-on-year (up 11.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 41.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,958 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 40.1% Y-o-Y (up 8.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 14,421.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research