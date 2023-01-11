 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 30.5% YoY to Rs. 8,079.9 cr: Emkay

Jan 11, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 28.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,677 crore, according to Emkay.

ICICI Bank No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 121 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Emkay Investments - Capital Builder and Motilal Oswal - NTDOP

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs. 8,079.9 crore up 30.5% year-on-year (up 6.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 23.9% Y-o-Y (up 7.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12,573.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 11, 2023 06:15 pm