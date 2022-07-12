 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 35.9% YoY to Rs. 6,272.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 12, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 20.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,177.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs. 6,272.4 crore up 35.9% year-on-year (down 10.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 15.3% Y-o-Y (down 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,253.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

