IBC: From 553 cases resolved till September, financial creditors realised 33% of value, says government

Harsh Kumar
Feb 07, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

The government said the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited has acquired one loan so far of Rs. 3,570 crore.

Last year until September, 553 cases had been resolved through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), but financial creditors realised only about one-third of the total value, the government said on February.

While the realisable value to financial creditors was 32.95 percent of their admitted claims, realisable value to all creditors was around 178 percent of liquidation value of the corporate debtors, the government in a statement/written answer to a question in Parliament.

IBC came into existence in 2016 to bring make the bad asset resolution process more efficient. There had been debates on reforms to improve efficiency in the backdrop of lower recovery from IBC cases.

The government also said the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), set up by banks to aggregate and consolidate stressed assets for their subsequent resolution, has acquired one loan so far of Rs. 3,570 crores.