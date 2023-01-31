Economic Survey 2023: 46% corporate insolvency cases end in liquidation since IBC launch

Representative image.

The Economic Survey has found that 46 percent of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Processes (CIRP) have ended in orders for liquidation, since the inception of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in December 2016.

The survey noted that 5,893 of CIRPs had commenced by end-September 2022, of which 67 percent have been closed. Of these, around 21 percent were closed on appeal or review or settled, 19 percent were withdrawn, 46 percent ended in orders for liquidation, and 14 percent resulted in the approval of resolution plans.

Manufacturing leads with most CIRPs

According to the Survey, 52 percent of the ongoing CIRPs belong to industry, while 37 percent to the services sector, as of September 2022. Within the industry, 74 percent of the initiated CIRPs are from the manufacturing sector.

Manufacturing industries such as textile, basic metals and food accounted for 48 percent of the CIRPs. While in services , 60 percent belongs to real estate, renting and business activities. Some 1,351 Corporate Debtors (CDs) initiated voluntary liquidation under the Code as of end-September 2022.

Resolution plans realised Rs. 2.4 lakh crore

According to the Survey, some 553 CIRPs have ended in resolution. Nearly 69 percent of distressed assets were rescued by the Code. In terms of value realisation for initiators of CIRPs, the resolution plans realised Rs 2.4 lakh crore, which is 177.6 percent of the liquidation value and 841 percent of the fair value of the 553 CDs rescued.

