'Humble leadership is by no means weak and meek': PV Ramana Murthy

Chanpreet Khurana
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

"Humility builds the tenacity to skillfully tackle different situations and stakeholders"

Nitin Paranjpe, Chief People and Transformation Officer, Unilever, is a great example of humble leadership, says PV Ramana Murthy.

"Humility in leadership is a much deeper subject than a few leadership attributes like listening, learning, or sharing credit," says P.V. Ramana Murthy, a hospitality industry veteran and author of The Power of Humility: How Humble High Achievers Are Rewriting the Rules of Leadership.

Ramana Murthy, who worked with Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) as global head of human resources and executive vice-president from 2014-21, and now runs Mumbai-based consulting firm Pinsight By PV®, explains humble leaders operate in a different environment than corporate who equate hubris with good leadership and great results.

In an email interview, Ramana Murthy spoke about what it means to be a humble leader, great examples of humble leaders in India and the first step corporates can take towards becoming a more humble leader. Excerpts:

How do you define humility in the context of leadership in the book?