How Venugopal Dhoot’s quid-pro-quo money led to Kochhars’ downfall

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 26, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Dhoot’s investments Deepak Kochhar’s companies, shortly after securing a loan from Chanda Kochhar-headed ICICI Bank, became the corner stone of India’s biggest banking scandal

In March, 2018,  even when a whistleblower letter unearthed one of the biggest scams in Indian banking involving the quid-pro-quo deal between Chanda Kochhar’s family and industrialist Venugopal Dhoot, the Videocon group chief maintained that he didn’t know Chanda Kochhar personally.

In one of his non-agenda meetings with a financial journalist at Mittal court office in Mumbai’s Nariman point shortly after the revelations, Dhoot vehemently denied about any links with Chanda Kochhar or the loan deal. “I don’t know her personally. My hands are clean. Let the investigators probe if there is anything amiss,” said Dhoot.

But the probe agencies didn’t buy Dhoot’s story. Probes subsequently revealed a clear quid-pro-quo deal between the two parties. The Central bureau of investigation (CBI) which filed the chargesheet in 2019 January, arrested Chanda Kochhar three years later on 23 December along with her husband Deepak Kochhar. Three days later, the agency arrested Dhoot too.

How did the scam happen?

It was a clear quid-pro-quo deal, the CBI alleged. The Videocon promoter allegedly invested crores of rupees in Deepak Kochhar-owned NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL) months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, the CBI had said in a statement after filing of the FIR in 2019.

Subsequently, Dhoot reportedly handed over full ownership of the Joint Venture to Deepak Kochhar for a small investment some six months after the sanction of the abovementioned loan. This amounted to criminal conspiracy and cheating, the probe agency said.