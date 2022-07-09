How two entities associated with IIT Guwahati helped with their drones in Assam floods

On June 14, as the Indian Meteorology Department issued a red alert warning citizens against more rainfall in certain areas in the state, Drones Tech Lab received a call from IIT Guwahati. “Be on standby, your services might be needed,” they were told.

By then, already 42 people had lost their lives due to floods and landslides in Assam arising out of heavy rainfall. And with the precipitation showing no signs of let off, authorities sensed that the situation may get worse in the coming days.

As forecasted, rains lashed the state the next day, and Drones Tech Lab, the IIT Guwahati-incubated startup received the call from their alma mater informing them that their drones will be required for relief missions.

“We were told that they require assistance in delivering relief materials, food materials in certain locations where even the Army could not reach,” Debojit Deka, co-founder of Drones Tech Lab told Moneycontrol.

Their drones were to be deployed in Balisatra, a village 50 km away from Guwahati located in Kamrup rural district on the northern bank of river Brahmaputra. The village was one of the worst affected in the floods this year.

Preparation

Thus began the race against time for Drones Tech Lab for preparing the drones, transporting it over there along with the team to finally deploying it.

“The catch was we had very short notice. IIT informed us on June 14 that there may be such a requirement where you may have to deploy the drone. And we had very limited resources because our drones were deployed in some projects,” Deka said.

So, in the next two days, the Guwahati and Kolkata-based drone startup developed three drones. While they had two drone frames ready, they had to build another one from scratch. Drones Tech Lab is registered in Guwahati, but their production was taking place in Kolkata.

[caption id="attachment_8803341" width="8000"] Team Drones Tech Lab with their payload dropping drone[/caption]

“So we always have some contingency frames ready with us. Two frames were ready, we just had to customise it. But one was completely new, developed from scratch,” he said.

As is the case with most drones in the country, not every component is made in India. While motors, batteries, flight controllers (which Deka termed as the ‘brain of the drone’ are imported by Drones Tech Lab, the startup has developed its own software, designed the drone and also its propulsion system.

“We also have a computer numerical control (CNC) machine as well as 3D printers to develop payload dropping components of the drones,” Deka added.

[caption id="" width="1600"] Drones Tech Lab attaching relief materials to their drones in Balisatra in Assam[/caption]

While Deka and his team worked on drones that can airdrop payloads of 10 kg and travel upto 5 km, Aeromodelling Club of the IIT Guwahati were also informed that they too may be required in these relief missions.

The club owns two drones. “It was informed to us very late. We only had 12-16 hours to prepare,” said Rishikesh Das, secretary of Aeromodelling Club of IIT Guwahati.

D-Day

So on June 17, both Drones Tech Lab and Aeromodelling Club reached Balisatra, which they described as the ‘epicentre of the floods’.

“We were first taken to the Circle Office. The conditions there were not very bad; there were people gathered around, waiting for supplies. After that, we were asked to get on a tractor,” Das said.

“Five of us were on the tractor and we had to drive 3-4 km from the Circle Office. We were almost driving through water – There was like, five-six feet of water, and we were going through paddy fields,” he described.

[caption id="attachment_8803381" width="1280"] Aeromodelling Club of IIT Guwahati on the way to the affected area on a tractor[/caption]

After reaching the spot, Aeromodelling Club found a small spot for taking off and landing their drones. There, the club and its team members deployed the drones and conducted surveys spanning an area over 30 sq km to identify spots where drones carrying payloads can be landed safely.

[caption id="attachment_8803351" width="1280"] Aeromodelling Club setting up their drones to take up survey operations at Balisatra in Assam[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_8803311" width="8000"] Drone capture showing how floods have eaten away a road in Balisatra in Assam[/caption]

“The next day, when we came, we deployed three of our payload dropping drones,” said Deka of Drones Tech Lab. For the next three days, Drone Tech Lab dropped food and medicine supplies in Balisatra continuously, before being asked to halt.

[caption id="attachment_8803331" width="1920"] Drones of Drone Tech Lab dropping payloads over flooded areas in Balisatra[/caption]

After June 21, it was observed that the area was not in danger anymore and Drones Tech Lab were directed to shift their base out of there.

“We shifted to another place called Hajo, which is further on the lower side. The water had flowed from places like Balisatra and was accumulating in that village. The situation was so dire, that in some places the water level was above the roof line of people’s houses,” Deka said.

Archaeological Survey of India describes Hajo, as a small township located 25 km north of Guwahati, with immense historical value. It is a pilgrimage centre for Hindus, Muslims and Buddhists.

“So in these areas again, along with IIT Guwahati, the District Collectorate office, public health centres and Indian Army, we worked in collaboration and we dropped supplies, medical release, as well as food packages,” he added.

It’s been a few weeks since they stopped their service in these areas. Floods have eased in Assam, with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that over 30,000 houses destroyed in this year’s bout.

The state has massive amounts of rebuilding to do in the coming months and the Union government has released over Rs 324 crore in that regard.

However, Drone Tech Lab remains on standby at Guwahati to deploy their drones in future in case the situation goes south at any moment.