How to ensure career breaks are not wasted

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 25, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

HR experts say career breaks, whether voluntary or not, should always be viewed as temporary. All it takes is patience and consistency to get back into the groove.

One should also realise that your juniors could potentially overtake your seniority and experts say one should be mindful not to be bogged down by such peer pressure. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

The pandemic has made today’s workforce realise the importance of breaking away from the 9 to 5 cycle and looking giving more attention to personal aspirations. But it’s not always entrepreneurship that calls to every employee looking for a life beyond a job.

As experts point out, some take voluntary career breaks just for self-exploration and to recharge.

A career break can be anywhere from two months to 24 months. And since Elon Musk is yet to develop a time machine, we must always prepare for the future.

HR experts say career breaks, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, should always be taken as a temporary phase. One must remember that it’s just patience and consistency that are required to reignite one’s career.

Never take a break from learning

Being on a career break does not mean taking a break from learning. According to Nalini George, chief people officer, Rakuten India, an e-commerce and online retailing company, sometimes the best learning comes from the places you least expect: ordinary people.