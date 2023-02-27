 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to deconstruct math keeping in mind different paces of learning

Darlington Jose Hector
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

A process-driven and disciplined approach will go a long way in making students’ proficient but ensuring a clear understanding of concepts and making math a part of daily life is vital too

A process-driven and disciplined approach makes learning math easily. (Image: Unsplash)

Note to readers: How-to is a series designed to give our readers an edge on matters of competitiveness, up skilling and knowledge gathering. Essayed in a lucid, snack able format, the series acts as a tutorial. In this feature, we offer simple steps to build math fundamentals and develop tools to thrive in the subject. This is the last article in a two-part series.

In India, when a child scores 95-100 percent in math, they are considered "good" in the subject but is it the right way to measure the child’s mathematical ability? Probably not.

A child may score high marks in math at school but could still be lacking in concepts. When the child moves to higher classes, they could struggle with math complexities due to a weak foundation. Therefore, one needs to understand that each student has a different pace of learning and a "one size fits all" approach won’t work when it to learning math, says Manan Khumra, founder and chairman of Cuemath, a Google-backed math learning platform.

Students who are good in math must be constantly challenged by increasing the complexity levels of the problems by preparing them for Olympiads and other such competitive examinations, or else they can lose interest in the subject.