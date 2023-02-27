How to deconstruct math keeping in mind different paces of learning

Note to readers: How-to is a series designed to give our readers an edge on matters of competitiveness, up skilling and knowledge gathering. Essayed in a lucid, snack able format, the series acts as a tutorial. In this feature, we offer simple steps to build math fundamentals and develop tools to thrive in the subject. This is the last article in a two-part series.

In India, when a child scores 95-100 percent in math, they are considered "good" in the subject but is it the right way to measure the child’s mathematical ability? Probably not.

A child may score high marks in math at school but could still be lacking in concepts. When the child moves to higher classes, they could struggle with math complexities due to a weak foundation. Therefore, one needs to understand that each student has a different pace of learning and a "one size fits all" approach won’t work when it to learning math, says Manan Khumra, founder and chairman of Cuemath, a Google-backed math learning platform.

Students who are good in math must be constantly challenged by increasing the complexity levels of the problems by preparing them for Olympiads and other such competitive examinations, or else they can lose interest in the subject.

Break the problem into steps, concentrate on the process "Although there is no magic wand that can stop the 'number trouble' for students, there are some principles that can help develop their love for math. These include a positive mindset, breaking down math into steps, visualising concepts like using the cartesian plane to solve equations, and mastering one topic before jumping to the other," says Navneet Kaur, a senior math teacher,

Tech Mahindra expects $7 billion revenue run rate this fiscal, $3 billion from telecom business

PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport These principles will go a long way in school as well as in one's professional life, says Kaur. To go to higher levels, students should try to focus on the process of solving problems instead of arriving at the solution. It is important that they develop resilience and not give up in the face of a difficult problem. Therefore, the right learning experience is essential for a student's success. Parents and educators must prioritise this to ensure that there are no impediments in a child's learning journey. Interleaving helps To perform well in examinations, children need to develop a solid conceptual understanding followed by regular practice of math for reinforcement. Students must also be given opportunities to practice problems of varying difficulty from different topics instead of practicing one topic at a time. This process is called interleaving, which strengthens a child's memory retention in the long term. Also, as many concepts in math are interrelated, interleaving helps reinforce those connections, says Khumra. For example, as fractions, decimals, and percentages are interrelated, teachers play a critical role in making students connect and practice such related problems together. Teachers must also give opportunities to students to explain their thinking behind the solution they arrive at and provide constructive feedback when they make mistakes to address any misconceptions. This approach will help them develop mastery of concepts and exams will become a seamless effort. Every good math student needn't be a prodigy. You just need to be math-fit. In his book A Mathematician's Lament, Paul Lockhart talks about how math can be both creative and beautiful. He rejects the anxiety-producing teaching methods and challenges the readers to alter how they think about math. Also read: How to build math fundamentals and banish the fear of numbers among children Discipline is the key In the Indian context, classes 3-8 are important and form the basis for math learning. It's important when fractions are introduced in Class 3 that students get the concepts right. Integers follow and then algebra. This is where the quality of the teachers becomes important. At this stage, it's only a matter of the student paying attention in class to the right teacher. It's only in high school a degree of separation emerges. "The secret to learning math is to follow a disciplined routine which will help build a strong foundation for children and enable them to succeed in their academic years and career," Kaur, the math tutor, says. This is why a long break can be counter-productive. During the summer break, math learning can be interrupted and when they come back, students' proficiency drops. The issue became even more pronounced during the Covid time when kids lost two years of offline academic learning. Math is for everyone Khumra believes adults too can improve their mathematical skills by: >> Working on personal budgeting >> Getting to know your taxes better >> Selecting a suitable instalment plan after calculations >> Understanding the appropriate use of credit cards and the impact of late payments on your bills >> Efficiently managing investments when there is an increase or decrease in income >> Making an effort to avoid using a calculator >> Solving math puzzles regularly Concentrating on grades and marks can lead to a one-dimensional outcome. "We definitely need to give kids more breathing space. The entire country is in a single rat race at the moment and the prize at the end of the race isn't great. Our math syllabus has been the same for years. The basic fundamental chapters haven't changed. Why can't we start machine learning and robotics at the school level in all the states," asks Khumra. The right application of mathematical knowledge can create a new era of innovation in India and the time to start that is now.

Darlington Jose Hector is a Senior Journalist