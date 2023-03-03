 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GQG Partners: How Rajiv Jain built a $92 billion stock empire

Bloomberg
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

This formula has proven spectacularly successful. In less than seven years, Jain, the former chief investment officer at Vontobel Asset Management, has built GQG into a $92 billion powerhouse. Few, if any, startup funds in recent memory have raised so much money in so little time, according to Morningstar Direct.

Rajiv Jain is co-founder of GQG Partners

The co-founder of GQG Partners doesn’t have a Twitter account and rarely appears on TV. And in his growth stock funds, there are no driverless-car companies or hypersonic-missile manufacturers. Instead, you will find lots of industries with a decidedly 20th-century feel: oil, tobacco, banking.

In 2022, when most asset managers watched clients yank cash from their funds as markets cratered, GQG thrived. The firm lured $8 billion in fresh investment and three of its four flagship funds beat benchmark indexes by wide margins.

Pull the lens back further and the outperformance of GQG’s biggest fund, the $26 billion Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund, is even starker. Since its inception in December 2016, the fund has gained 10.8% a year, more than double the benchmark’s 3.9% annual return.