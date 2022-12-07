 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

How e-rupee is different from UPI, RBI Governor explains

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar says retail CBDC can have multiple use cases and its evolution will depend on how the Indian startup and fintech ecosystem innovates

RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on December 7 sought to clarify the key differences between the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saying e-rupee transactions will not have any intermediary, unlike UPI transactions.

CBDC, or e-rupee, is the equivalent of fiat currency in digital form, while UPI is a platform to facilitate banking transactions.

The comments from Das, who was speaking to media at the post monetary-presser, assume significance in the backdrop of the debate over the difference between CBDC and UPI. The RBI launched the retail CBDC, or e₹-R, pilot on December 1 after doing the same for wholesale customers as the first step towards scaling up the usage.

There have been questions if customers would go for e₹-R, with UPI emerging as a popular digital payments method.

What is the key difference?

"Any UPI transaction involves the intermediation of the bank. So, when I use a UPI app, my bank account gets debited and money gets transferred to the recipient's bank. In paper currency, you can draw Rs 1,000 from the bank, keep it in your wallet and spend it at a shop," Das said.