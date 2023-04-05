 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honda Motor announces top management changes

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

Honda Motor

Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co Ltd on Wednesday announced top management changes in its Indian two-wheeler arm with the appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as the President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Otani, also a Vice President at Honda Motor Co., Japan, will succeed Atsushi Ogata, who returns to Shanghai, China as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd with effect from April 1, 2023, the company said in a statement.

In 2022 Otani was appointed as Executive General Manager, Shanghai Branch Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. He started his career with Honda Japan in 1997 and held several leadership positions in the company's business in different global markets.

Ogata had spearheaded Honda's Indian two-wheeler operations for three years.