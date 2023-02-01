 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindenburg impact: Icra says monitoring Adani group companies

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

New York-based short-selling specialist firm Hindenburg Research on January 24 published a report making several adverse observations regarding accounting practices, related-party transactions, concentrated shares ownership by a few overseas investments firms and share price manipulation by the Adani group of companies.

Domestic ratings agency Icra on Wednesday said it is monitoring the impact of the run on the Adani group stocks and other financial instruments.

"We are monitoring the developments on… rated portfolio in the Adani Group of companies, especially the financial flexibility of the group with key monitorables being access to domestic and international capital markets and banking channels, pricing of debt, tightening of debt covenants, recall or acceleration of debt facilities and refinancing," Icra Ratings said in a statement.

