Here’s why experts are bullish on proposed IBC amendments

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST

The government has proposed changes to the insolvency law to enhance the efficiency of the process and experts said they will likely help clear bottlenecks.

Representative image.

Experts are bullish on amendments proposed by the government to improve the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), saying the changes will likely help remove some bottlenecks in the process.

The government proposed changes to the code on January 18, seeking to enhance the efficiency of the bankruptcy process and expand the scope of the framework. It sought comments from the public by February 7.

The government said the changes being considered are in relation to the admission of corporate insolvency resolution process applications, streamlining of insolvency resolution, recasting of the liquidation process, and the role of service providers.

“The IBC mechanism, after amendments, will not remain a concern since all the amendments are being made to make the process more efficient and quicker. It is paramount to protect the interest of the stakeholders along with the financial creditors within the bounds of the IBC,” said Abhinay Sharma, managing partner at ASL Partners, a law firm.

Kumar Saurabh Singh, a partner at Khaitan & Co., said the proposal to take away the power of the corporate debtor to nominate the interim resolution professional will ensure control for the committee of creditors (CoC) from the onset, aiding the pace of resolution and avoiding delays.

Legal experts said the power to impose penalties for avoidable or roving litigations would also be a deterrent and help in the conclusion of the insolvency resolution process in a timebound manner. Overall, the changes proposed are timely and expected to remove uncertainties created over the past couple of years, which delayed the IBC process.