HDFC, IOC and four more to issue bonds tomorrow to raise Rs 9,200 crore

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 22, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST

These firms includes Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Rural Electrification Corp (REC), among others.

About six companies are planning to raise Rs 9,200 crore through corporate bonds on November 23, money market dealers said.

These six include Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Rural Electrification Corp (REC).

Of the total amount, REC is aiming at Rs 4,000 crore, which includes Rs 3,500 crore in greenshoe through bonds maturing in 180 months. Bidding for REC's bonds will take place on the National Stock Exchange bidding platform.

IOC has set a target of Rs 2,500 crore, including Rs 1,500 crore in greenshoe through five-year bonds.

According to market participants, HDFC's bonds have a fixed coupon of 7.79 percent, HDFC Credila Financial Services has fixed coupon of 8.17 percent, and ICICI Home Finance Co Ltd has 7.95 percent fixed coupon on their bonds.

Bidding for all these bonds will take place on the bidding platforms of the NSE and the BSE.