HDFC Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 20% YoY to Rs. 9,308 cr: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC Bank to report net profit at Rs. 9,308 crore up 20% year-on-year (down 7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (up 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,785 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 10% Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 16,653 crore.

