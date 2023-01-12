 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCLTech’s order book grew 10% YoY in Q3 to $2.35 billion

Jan 12, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

The IT services major’s CEO C Vijayakumar remains bullish on demand environment, bets on vendor consolidation, cost optimisation and integrated opportunities in the near- to mid-term

India’s third largest IT services company HCLTech, formerly HCL Technologies, reported new deal wins worth a total contract value (TCV) of $2.35 billion in the third quarter of FY23 ended December 31, increasing by over 9.81 percent YoY from $2.14 billion as compared to the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, it was down by 1.26 percent from $2.38 billion last quarter. The annual contract value (ACV) is up 1.9% YoY.

The company won 17 large deals, of which seven were in Services and 10 in Software verticals.  The company also won a major deal of over $500 million for a US-headquartered Fortune 500 financial services company. HCLTech added three new clients in the $50-million revenue bracket and two in the $20-million category.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech shared that the software business grew 30.5 percent QoQ in constant currency (CC). The vertical also won 26 new SaaS deals. SaaS opportunity  is something the company is actively pursuing.

“There’s a huge uptick in seasonal gains from software business. Overall, we are seeing good demand environment especially in deals related to IT operating model changes, we are significant traction there. Cloud adoption, and vendor consolidation are some of the tailwinds expected to drive demand,” he said.

“Vendor consolidation, cost optimisation and integrated opportunities will drive the growth in the near- to mid-term,” Vijayakumar added.