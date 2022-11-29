 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Haryana RERA asks developers to seek upgradation in RERA Act

Nov 29, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST

Chairman stresses that the NAREDCO should form an expert and core group and study the Act in an objective manner and find out what needs to be changed in the legislation.

Haryana RERA Chairman KK Khandelwal called upon real estate developers and builders to come together to seek modifications and upgradation in the real estate act so that it’s loopholes, if any, get rectified and both industry leaders and homebuyers stand to gain.

Khandelwal was addressing the day-long NAREDCO Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022 & Buyer-Seller Interface held on November 29 at Gurugram.

The Summit was organized by National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an apex real estate body that works under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

While addressing the queries of developers, Khandelwal said that the current RERA act have a few loopholes that have existed for the last five years.

“The RERA Act ensures transparency and establishes faith of the homebuyers in the industry. We are for completion of projects and believe that loopholes, if there are any, should be addressed,” said Khandelwal.

He asked industry leaders to exert their influence under the banner of NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council) to the right quarters of the government so that necessary changes are effected in RERA and both buyers and sellers have no problems with it.

