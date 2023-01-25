 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happiest at 80: Ashok Soota strikes again with an array of health products; calls Warren Buffett a role model

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 25, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

The IT sector doyen's Happiest Health has dished out a magazine, a mobile app and a metaverse platform for users to access health and wellness knowledge and programmes, all in six months of its existence.

Ashok Soota

For Ashok Soota, who is a rare octogenarian start-up founder, exercising his brain is a key to keeping him well.

“Keeping my mind engaged is another part of keeping my body also physically fit by doing whatever exercise I do,” says Soota.

That mantra seems to have worked well for the IT sector doyen, whose six-month-old venture Happiest Health has launched a magazine that hit stands this month, a mobile app, a metaverse platform for users to access health and wellness knowledge and programmes such as tai-chi and dance fitness, with plans to hold health summits going forward.

A doyen of India’s IT industry, Soota first led Wipro’s IT business for over a decade before leaving to start Mindtree with other Wipro employees. The company went public in 2007 and Soota struck out in 2011 again, starting Happiest Minds and breaking records with its IPO in 2020, which saw the biggest listing premium in a decade. Soota once again made headlines with a new entrepreneurial venture at age 79 when he veered into the health knowledge and tech industry in July 2022 with Happiest Health. Now at 80, he continues to lead both Happiest Minds and Happiest Health.