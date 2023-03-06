H3N2 influenza: IMA worried over indiscriminate antibiotic use for treating fever, cold & cough

Amid rising cases of cough, cold and fever in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is worried over indiscriminate use of antibiotics and has asked doctors to provide only symptomatic treatment.

The latest bout of symptoms like cough and cold and fever that resemble COVID are being attributed to Influenza A subtype H3N2.

ICMR experts said that this subtype causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes. ICMR scientists keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

The IMA also said that viral cases have seen a spike due to air pollution and mostly impact people aged below 15 or above 50.

Moneycontrol News