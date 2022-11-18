 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gurugram tower collapse: Residents of Chintels Paradiso demand re-evaluation of their flats or reconstruction of new homes at same location

Nov 18, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Residents of the housing complex earlier this week moved to the Supreme Court to get their issues addressed and the apex court is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday.

Claiming “improper evaluation” of their flats by assessors engaged by the administration, residents of Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109 of Gurugram, outside Delhi, have demanded a re-assessment of their properties at contemporary rates along with inclusion of extra charges paid by them such as registry, extra development costs (EDC), etc, in the total flat valuation.

In February, ceilings of several flats in one of the towers in the complex collapsed, killing two. The authorities, after structural audits, have recommended the demolition of the tower in question and the evacuation of neighbouring towers.

Owners of affected apartments also demanded that flats be reconstructed at the same site. The residents earlier this week moved the Supreme Court to get their issues addressed and the apex court is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday.

Residents also claim that there has been no move from the developer so far to settle their dues.

After the collapse of a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in Tower D, a probe was ordered and a team of experts from IIT-Delhi was asked to conduct a structural audit, a draft report of which was submitted to the deputy commissioner in early November, and the final report on November 8.

Following the recommendations of the report, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav had on November 9 issued a demolition order for Tower D and had also directed the developer to settle the dues or liabilities of allottees or flat owners of the tower within 60 days from the date of issuance of the demolition order.

