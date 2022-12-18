 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22% cess

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

The Council also clarified on the definition of SUVs (sports utility vehicles) for the levy of 22 per cent compensation cess over the 28 per cent GST and decided to come out with parameters to define MUVs (multi utility vehicles).

File image

The GST Council on Saturday agreed to decriminalise certain offences and doubled the threshold for launching prosecution under the tax law to Rs 2 crore, but retained the limit at Rs 1 crore for fake invoicing.

The Council also clarified on the definition of SUVs (sports utility vehicles) for the levy of 22 per cent compensation cess over the 28 per cent GST and decided to come out with parameters to define MUVs (multi utility vehicles).

Briefing reporters after the 48th GST Council meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda items due to paucity of time, but added that no new taxes have been brought in.

The agenda items which could not be considered included taxation for pan masala and gutkha firms and a report by a Group of Ministers (GoM) on setting up of appellate tribunals.

The report of another GoM, chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on GST levy on online gaming, casinos and horse racing was also not part of the agenda for Saturday's meeting.

Sitharaman said in case of SUVs, the clarification that has been given is that the higher rate of compensation cess of 22 per cent is applicable to a motor vehicle fulfilling all four conditions — it is popularly known as SUV; has engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc; length exceeding 4,000 mm; has ground clearance of 170 mm and above.