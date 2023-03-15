 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Govt to fall short on FY23 target despite revving up highway construction during Jan-Feb

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

Collectively 8,064 km of national highways have been constructed in 2022-23 till February, which makes it nearly impossible for the government to meet its target of 12,000 km by the end of March.

In a last-ditch effort to chase the target to construct 12,000 km of national highway in 2022-23, the government boosted highway construction in January and February, according to the data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Around 1,030 km and 1,260 km of national highway were constructed in January and February, respectively, at a run rate of 33.25 km/day and 45 km/day, respectively.

Collectively 8,064 km of national highways have been constructed in 2022-23 till February, which would make it nearly impossible for the government to meet its target of 12,000 km by the end of March.

Also read: PNC Infratech bids Rs 1,260 crore for highway project, shares gain 5%

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show