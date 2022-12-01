 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google Play unveils best apps and games of 2022 in India

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Google stated that these selections reflect the diverse needs of consumers in the post-pandemic era in India

As the year draws to a close, Google Play on December 1 unveiled a list of 2022's best Android apps and games in India, across a range of categories, including those chosen by users as well as its own editorial team.

Questt, a learning platform that uses artificial intelligence to provide personalized learning paths, and gamify the learning experience for students, has been picked as the best app of 2022. Meanwhile, Flipkart's social commerce app Shopsy was chosen by users as their favourite app for the year, following a month-long voting process on the Play Store.

"Today we’ve grown to help over 2 million students with personalized learning paths. We remain focused on improving learning outcomes for millions of students in India and hope to bring a paradigm shift by making education more data-driven with the help of technology" said Questt co-founder Akhil Singh.

In terms of games, Apex Legends Mobile, the popular battle royale shooter title from Electronic Arts, was picked as the best game of 2022. On the other hand, Rovio's slingshot game Angry Birds Journey was chosen by users as their favourite game for the year.

Overall, Google has selected apps across 17 categories on the India Play Store, with many of these titles coming from local developers. It has also announced similar app choices for various countries including the United States.

