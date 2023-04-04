 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goods exports touched $447 billion in 2022-23; final numbers awaited: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

The country's goods exports touched USD 447 billion till the last count for 2022-23 fiscal year as against USD 422 billion in 2021-22, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

The final export and import data for 2022-23 would be released by the mid of April.

At present, the ministry is in the process of collating the data. The trade data for goods comes with a lag of about 15 days and in the case of services data, it is 45 days.

Goyal said that services exports are estimated to cross USD 320 billion in 2022-23.